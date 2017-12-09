CA Associate Justice Romeo Barza will assume the post left by Supreme Court Associate Justice Andres Reyes Jr

Published 12:54 PM, December 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Court of Appeals Associate Justice Romeo Barza has been appointed as CA presiding justice, Malacañang said on Saturday, December 9.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea confirmed Barza's appointment.

Barza will take over the post left by Supreme Court Associate Justice Andres Reyes Jr.

According to his profile posted on the CA website, Barza hails from Lupon, Davao Oriental.

He finished his elementary and secondary education at the Ateneo de Davao University, and obtained a degree of Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service, and a law degree,at the University of the Philippines, Diliman in 1970, and 1974, respectively.

Barza began his career in law as a legal assistant at the Securities and Exchange Commission in 1975.

He went into private law practice from 1976 until his appointment as judge of the Regional Trial Court of Batangas City, Branch 3, in October 1995.

He was president of Region IV RTC Judges Association from 1996 to 2002, and National President of the Philippine Judges Association in 2003 and 2005.

Then President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo appointed Barza to the CA in 2006. – Rappler.com