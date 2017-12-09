Military spokesperson Captain Arvin Encinas says the first attack wounded a policeman while the second hurt soldiers

Published 3:15 PM, December 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Eight government forces were wounded in two separate attacks in Upi town in Maguindanao before midnight on Friday, December 8, the military reported.

Captain Arvin Encinas, spokesperson of the 6th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army, said the first attack wounded a cop while the second wounded 7 marines.

At 11:05 pm on Friday, the detachment of the 1st Maneuver Platoon of the Provincial Public Safety Company was hit by an M203 or a rifle grenade. Police Officer 2 Ismael Alabat was wounded.

The Marines who responded to the incident were later hit by a roadside explosion. They were only 50 meters away from the detachment.

"The Marines responded but the battalion was attacked on their way back. Seven were wounded," said Encinas.

The names of the wounded Marines were not released. – Rappler.com