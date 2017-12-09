Published 7:08 PM, December 09, 2017
Updated 7:08 PM, December 09, 2017
EQUESTRIAN SHOW. Members of the Spanish 'Cordoba Ecuestre' group perform in a show with Andalusian horses on December 2, 2017, at the Papp Laszlo Arena in Budapest, ahead of the start of the FEI World Cup Driving series. AFP Photo
RETRO. Members of the Adamson Pep squad bring out their retro shades and dance to 1980s OPM tunes during the UAAP cheer dance competition finals on December 2, 2017. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
GRIT. A teary-eyed Thirdy Ravena sings the school hymn with his teammates and schoolmates after the Ateneo Blue Eagles beat the De La Salle University Green Archers in the best-of-3 UAAP Season 80 finals series December 3, 2017. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
THEIR TOYS. This combination of pictures created on December 3, 2017, shows Rohingya children holding objects they use as toys to play with in refugee camps in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar. Photo by Ed Jones/AFP
CLOSEST POINT TO EARTH. The supermoon rises over a highway near Yangon on December 3, 2017. Photo by Ye Aung Thu/AFP
FOR CHARITY. US President Donald Trump pushes a shopping cart as he tours the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints' food distribution center at LDS Welfare Square in Salt Lake City, Utah, December 4, 2017. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP
BORDER WAR. A masked Palestinian stands in front of flames during clashes with Israeli soldiers at the entrance of the northern village of Qusra in the occupied West Bank near Nablus on December 4, 2017. Photo by Abbas Momani/AFP
VENTURA COUNTY. Firefighters battle a wildfire as it burns along a hillside near homes in Santa Paula, California, on December 5, 2017. Photo by Ringo Chiu/AFP
ANNUAL PROTEST. A firework explodes at riot police during clashes with protesters in central Athens on December 6, 2017, after a demonstration commemorating 15-year-old Alexis Grigoropoulos, who was fatally shot by a police officer in 2008. Photo by Aris Messinis/AFP
IMMINENT DANGER. View of the Villarrica volcano taken from Pucon, some 800 kilometers south of Santiago, Chile, showing signs of activity on December 6, 2017. Photo by Christian Miranda/AFP
FIERCE. Skiers compete during the FIS Men Ski Cross World Cup on December 7, 2017, at the Val-Thorens ski resort in the French Alps. Photo by Jeff Pachoud/AFP
NO TO JERUSALEM. Palestinian protesters step on US and Israeli flags and on a portrait of US President Donald Trump following his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel on December 7, 2017. Photo by Mohammed Abed/AFP
GRANDCHILD. President Rodrigo Duterte embraces his grandson Mateo 'Stingray' Carpio, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio's son, upon his arrival at the ASEAN Convention Center in Clark, Pampanga, for the Kapampangan Food Festival on December 7, 2017. Presidential photo
CHICKENJOY TOAST. The Miss Universe 2017 candidates with reigning queen Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters do the Chickenjoy toast as they bond with kids from Kanlungan sa Er-main in Biopolis, Pasay on December 7, 2017. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
RISKY VACCINE. Health advocates, along with parents and their children who had the Dengvaxia vaccine, rally in front of the Department of Health in Manila on December 8, 2017. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
