The child was a resident of Two Serendra condominium

Published 5:38 PM, December 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A 4-year-old Korean national died on Saturday, December 9, after falling from her family's condominium unit in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

According to a police spot report at 12:05 pm, Kim Do Young accidentally fell from the 39th floor of the Two Serendra condominium.

Police said Kim was immediately brought to the nearby St Luke’s Medical Center, but she was declared dead on arrival. – Rappler.com