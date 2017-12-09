The casualties include the brother-in-law of Abu Sayyaf leader Radullan Sahiron

Published 8:03 PM, December 09, 2017

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – Three members of the Abu Sayyaf, including the brother-in-law of leader Radullan Sahiron, were killed in an encounter with government troops in Sulu on Friday, December 8, the military said.

The Marine Battalion Landing Team-3 encountered around 20 Abu Sayyaf members under Sahiron in Panamao, Sulu, on Friday.

The firefight lasted about 10 minutes. The military identified the deaths on the Abu Sayyaf side as Peping Jamalul, Sahiron's brother-in-law; Aldi Abtahi, son of Abu Sayyaf sub-leader Amlon Abtahi; and Nelson Rajak.

The military said the Abu Sayyaf fled to different directions after the encounter and left their dead members behind. The bodies of the ASG members were immediately turned over to barangay officials.

Brigadier General Cirilito Sobejana, Joint Task Force Sulu Commander, thanked local officials and residents of Panamao for pinpointing the location of the Abu Sayyaf.

"We are grateful not just to them but to all peace-loving Tausugs who are positively responding to our call to end terrorism in Sulu," Sobejana said. – Rappler.com