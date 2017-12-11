The employees claim that Elba Cruz lacks the 'knowledge, temperament, and behavior' necessary to lead any government institution

MANILA, Philippines – Employees of the Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP) urged President Rodrigo Duterte to fire their president, Elba Cruz, over "questionable moves" and her alleged lack of "knowledge, temperament, and behavior" necessary to lead a government institution.

In a petition sent to media on Sunday, December 10, the DAP Personnel Association said Cruz should be replaced by someone "who fully understands the dynamics of governance and has the compassion for the welfare of employee-civil servants."

"In the course of her holding on as top executive of the DAP, Cruz has been making many questionable moves to the detriment of both the institution and its employees," said the group.

Cruz was first appointed by Duterte as a member of the DAP Board of Trustees back in March. She later replaced Antonio Kalaw Jr, who had held the position since 2006, as president.

But according to the employees' group, Cruz needs to be held accountable for the "transgressions" she has committed since being appointed.

These alleged "transgressions" include unauthorized organizational restructuring of the DAP, violations of Civil Service Commission (CSC) rules, continuous threats of mass termination against employees, and frequent foreign travels, among others.

"Cruz acts arbitrarily and whimsically, totally disregarding logic and reason at times and, more importantly, completely ignoring long-existing civil service rules in blatant violation of existing government rules and regulations," the group said.

"She has used the threat [of mass termination] to silence anyone who dares to question her policies and action," it added.

In a news conference on Monday, December 11, the group's president, Gerald Cruz, detailed some of their allegations against the DAP chief:



the designation of non-plantilla officers to official positions in violation of CSC Circular No. 2

monthly foreign trips in the 8 months since she assumed the post

alleged discussion of the management to remove contract-of-service workers

supposed decision to close the DAP canteen to give way to concessionaires

"All of these policies threaten the jobs and welfare of the DAP employees," said Gerald Cruz in Filipino.

According to him, they have repeatedly set up formal and informal dialogues with Cruz but she never conceded.

Rappler asked Cruz's office for comment on Monday but has yet to receive a response. Follow-up calls were unanswered.

– Rappler.com