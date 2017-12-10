President Rodrigo Duterte once again wants martial law in Mindanao extended

Published 6:17 PM, December 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte will be asking Congress to once again extend martial law in Mindanao, House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas confirmed on Sunday, December 10.

Fariñas, quoting Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, said a letter requesting for the extension of martial law, signed by Duterte, will be delivered to both the Senate and the House of Representatives by Monday, December 11.

In a text message to Rappler, Medialdea said they are asking for a one-year extension.

More to follow. – Rappler.com