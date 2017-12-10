Watch the hearing on Rappler on Monday, December 11

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate is investigating the controversy surrounding the purchase of P3.5 billion worth of dengue vaccine doses for public school students in the country.

New analysis of clinical data showed Sanofi Pasteur's Dengvaxia poses more risks for people who have not been infected by the virus before immunization.

More than 700,000 Filipino children in Luzon have been given the dengue vaccine under the government's immunization program, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

