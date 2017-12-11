He is the brother of former Sandiganbayan justice Gregory Ong, who was dismissed by the Supreme Court over links with alleged 'pork barrel queen' Janet Lim-Napoles

Published 4:12 PM, December 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte appointed to the Court of Appeals lawyer Walter Ong, brother of former Sandiganbayan justice Gregory Ong who was dismissed over links to pork barrel scam queen Janet Lim-Napoles.

The Supreme Court received his appointment letter on Monday, December 11, signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.

Ong is a private practitioner who beat to the post 6 Regional Trial Court (RTC) judges. He is taking the vacancy left by Noel Tijam, now Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.

Before this appointment, he was also shortlisted for the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan, alongside 4 RTC judges and one private lawyer.

With Ong’s appointment to the CA, the vacancy at the Sandiganbayan becomes a toss up among the 5 candidates, one of whom is Maryann Corpus-Mañalac.

Mañalac is the judge of Makati City RTC Branch 141 who issued to Sunvar Realty Development Corporation the notice to vacate the disputed Mile Long property in Makati. The notice to vacate effectively ejected Sunvar and its tenants. – Rappler.com