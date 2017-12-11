Three more vacancies are left in the anti-graft court

Published 5:23 PM, December 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte appointed to the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan Judge Maryann Corpus-Mañalac, his 5th appointee there.

Mañalac is the judge of Makati Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 141 who issued the notice to vacate to the Prieto and Rufino-owned Sunvar Realty Development Corporation.

It ejected Sunvar and other decades-long tenants from the Mile Long Property in Makati, an issue that Duterte has always picked on with the Prietos, owners of the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

The Prietos have sold the Inquirer to Ramon Ang.

Mañalac will fill the vacancy left by the late former associate justice Maria Cristina Cornejo, who passed away in September.

With Mañalac’s appointment, 3 more vacancies are left at the anti-graft court. Mañalac is Duterte's 5th Sandiganbayan appointee after Associate Justices Bernelito Fernandez, Lorifel Lacap-Pahimna, Edgardo Caldona, and Bayani Jacinto.

Duterte signed Mañalac's appointment papers on December 8.

Mañalac beat to the post 3 RTC judges and one private lawyer. She was short-listed to the vacancy alongside private lawyer Walter Ong.

Ong, instead, was appointed to the Court of Appeals.

Ong is the brother of former Sandiganbayan justice Gregory Ong, who was dismissed over links with alleged pork barrel scam queen Janet Lim-Napoles. – Rappler.com