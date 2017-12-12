Cardiac and pulmonary arrest are the most common causes of death among overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Dubai and the Northern Emirates

Published 9:29 AM, December 12, 2017

DUBAI, UAE – Cardiac and pulmonary arrest and brain hemorrhage are the most common causes of death among overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, records at the Philippine Consulate General’s Assistance to Nationals (PCG-ATN) section showed.

Data obtained from Vice Consul Marianne Bringas revealed there were 68 cases of cardiac or pulmonary arrest listed as cause of death from January to October this year – 44.15% of the total 154 deaths for the same period.

Eleven Filipinos died of cardiac or pulmonary arrest in January, 6 in February, 4 in March, another 6 in April, 5 in May and 4 in June. There were 9 deaths due to cardio or pulmonary arrest in July, 10 in August, 3 in September and another 10 in October.

She said the records were based on death certificates submitted to PCG-ATN. “Yan yung mga death certificates na dinadala sa amin dito,” she said. “Some of them, we arranged for shipping,” Bringas added. (Those are from the death certificates brought here.)

Brain hemorrhage

Brain hemorrhage, meantime, accounted for 30 of the deaths – or 19.48%, with OFWs dying almost every month, ATN records also showed.

There was one OFW who died of brain hemorrhage in January, 3 in February, 6 in March, 7 in April, and 3 in May. Two OFWs died in July, another two in August, 4 in September and two in October.

Late last month, a former OFW who had returned to Dubai to look for a job died of brain hemorrage. 45-year-old Jose Arnold Aguilar of Cotabato was confined for 5 days at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Rashid Hospital because of a stroke. Well-placed sources said he succumbed to 90% bleeding of the brain.

As of writing, there were also 5 more comatose Filipinos at Rashid Hospital being “stabilized” by doctors. Invoking hospital-patient confidentiality protocol, Rashid Hospital did not divulge further information. But according to reliable sources, the patients have been there for the last few months. – Rappler.com

This story was republished with permission from The Filipino Times of the United Arab Emirates.