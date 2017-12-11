The lowest-ranked uniformed personnel will see a nearly 100% increase in their basic salaries should the measure turn into law

Published 7:04 PM, December 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Voting 167-4, the House of Representatives approved on 3rd and final reading a measure that would increase the base pay of the country's uniformed personnel including soldiers and policemen.

House Joint Resolution 18 is sponsored by House leaders including Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas, and Minority Leader Danilo Suarez, as well as Appropriations committee chairman Karlos Nograles and lawmakers Johnny Pimentel, Harlin Neil Abayon III, Ruffy Biazon, Gary Alejano, John Bertiz, Marlyn Alonte, Arthur Yap, and Salvador Belaro Jr.

It applies to all military personnel under the Department of National Defense, and all uniformed personnel under the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Philippine Coast Guard, and the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority. (See the proposed salary hike here)

The proposed increase will see a rise in the base pay of candidate soldiers up to the rank of chief master sergeant in the military and their equivalent ranks in the other agencies. This will be fully implemented beginning January 1, 2018, should the resolution pass.

Meanwhile, the increase in the base pay for the ranks of First Master Sargeant to General and their equavalent ranks in the DILG, PCG, and NAMRIA will be implemented over two years beginning January 1, 2018.

The proposed hike benefits the lowest-ranked uniformed personnel, who would see a nearly 100% increase in their base pay.

Hazard pay for uniformed personnel will also be fixed at P540 a month, according to the resolution.

This comes after the Palace endorsed the budget department's resolution for the pay hike of soldiers and police. An increase in the uniformed service's salaries was among Duterte's campaign promises.

For the measure to turn into law, the Senate must approve its counterpart measure. Once the two chambers resolve any differences in their versions of the bill, Duterte may then sign it into law. – Rappler.com