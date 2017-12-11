Political parties and candidates cannot be charged a rate higher than that of regular advertisers, the bill says

Published 8:38 PM, December 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives on Monday, December 11, approved a bill that would amend the existing Fair Elections Act and introduce a 50% discount for parties and candidates for political propaganda on print, radio, and television.

House Bill 6604, which was passed on 3rd and final reading during session, seeks to provide "equal opportunity among qualified candidates to avail [themselves of] affordable political propaganda."

"During the campaign period, media outlets shall provide registered political parties and bona fide candidates a discount of fifty percent (50%) for political propaganda on television, radio, and print," reads the bill.

Political parties and candidates also cannot be charged a rate higher than that of regular advertisers.

According to the bill, it will be up to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to "regulate the rates of political propaganda and prevent media outlets from increasing the rates to more than the average rates charged to regular advertisers one year prior to the start of the campaign period."

Section 11 of RA 9006 or the Fair Elections Act sets a discounted rate of 30% for political ads on TV, 20% on radio, and 10% on print "over the average rates charged during the first 3 quarters of the calendar year preceding the elections." – Rappler.com