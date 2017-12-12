One reason for the abolition of the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor, is that its members have gone on 'junkets abroad,' says Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque

Published 11:43 AM, December 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte is set to abolish the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP), Malacañang announced on Tuesday, December 12.

In a news briefing on Tuesday, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said Duterte has two reasons for abolishing the PCUP.

“The President stated two grounds: number 1 it is, according to him, a collegial body, and they have not met as a collegial body; and number two, the commission is known for junkets abroad,” said Roque.

Duterte, however, is yet to sign the memorandum order that would formalize the abolition of the PCUP.

The PCUP is led by former Kabataan representative Terry Ridon. It is a commission under the Office of the President tasked with responding to issues on urban poverty such as demolitions, reclamation, and housing.

Asked if Ridon status as a member of the Left was one reason why Duterte wants to abolish the PCUP, Roque said he “doubts it.”

The Palace official said Ridon was not notified by the President about the impending abolition of his office, and found out only when Roque told him about it.

The spokesman said Ridon had “suspicions” that Duterte was referring to the PCUP when he first announced he wants to "fire" an entire commission.

Malacañang made the announcement 4 days after Duterte hinted at the PCUP abolition while addressing the 84th anniversary celebration of the Department of Labor and Employment.

Duterte did not mention the name of the commission at the time but spoke of alleged irregularities in the commission. – Rappler.com