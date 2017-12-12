Th Philippine government says no Filipino or Filipino-American was hurt in the explosion

Published 1:40 PM, December 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang, on Tuesday, December 12, condemned the New York subway bomb attack and said it is hoping for the recovery of those wounded in what is being called an act of terrorism.

"Terrorism and hate have no place in society. We pray for the speedy recovery of those injured in the New York explosion," said Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque during a Malacañang news briefing.

Roque, quoting the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), said no Filipino or Filipino-American was hurt in the explosion.

He also gave assurances that the Consulate General in New York is keeping in touch with the Filipino community there.

"The Consulate General is closely monitoring the situation especially as it pertains to the safety and well-being of our kababayans (countrymen) in New York," said the spokesman.

The bomb, which partially detonated on Monday morning, December 11, in a crowded New York subway passage, was set off by a Bangladeshi immigrant who strapped the bomb to his body.

The explosion injured 3 people.

The 27-year-old suspect, Akayed Ullah, told police investigators he wanted to avenge US air strikes on the Islamic State (ISIS) group, US media reported.

US President Donald Trump used the attack to call for tougher US immigration rules, saying the current "lax" policy "allows far too many dangerous, inadequately vetted people to access our country."

"Today's attempted mass murder attack in New York City – the second terror attack in New York in the last two months – once again highlights the urgent need for Congress to enact legislative reforms to protect the American people," Trump said in a statement. – with reports from Agence France-Presse / Rappler.com