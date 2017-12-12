'We performed our mandate to the best of our abilities, with integrity and competence, despite the heavy burden of undertaking genuine reform,' says Presidential Commission on the Urban Poor chair Terry Ridon

Published 1:46 PM, December 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Presidential Commission on the Urban Poor Chairman Terry Ridon said that he and his fellow PCUP officials have served "with integrity and competence," after Malacañang announced that they would be sacked for alleged irregularities.

Ridon issued the statement on Tuesday, December 12, shortly after Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced that President Rodrigo Duterte would fire all PCUP commissioners as part of the Chief Executive's bid to rid government of "corrupt" officials.

"We performed our mandate to the best of our abilities, with integrity and competence, despite the heavy burden of undertaking genuine reform," said Ridon, who only learned about the President's decision from Roque.

On behalf of the PCUP commissioners, Ridon thanked the President for the "opportunity to serve the nation." The other commissioners are Melissa Aradanas, Manuel Serra Jr, Noe Indonto, and Joan Lagunda.

Ridon also said that during their watch, the PCUP delivered on the promise of not demolishing informal settler communities without relocation.

“The public record of the agency can speak for itself: we had implemented with full integrity the presidential promise of no demolition without relocation,” Ridon said in a text message sent to Rappler.

“We had represented government and given voice to the urban poor in international conferences on public housing, poverty alleviation and climate change, which was unprecedented in any administration,” he added.

The PCUP was established through the late President Corazon Aquino’s Executive Order 82 issued in December 1986. The PCUP is mandated to formulate policies and implement programs specific to the issued of the urban poor. – Rappler.com