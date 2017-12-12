PNP chief Ronald dela Rosa declines to disclose which agency he will supposedly be appointed to, only saying it's 'the most difficult job' in the government

Published 1:10 PM, December 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – When he retires in January 2018, top cop Ronald dela Rosa might not go back to Davao City to rest after all.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) chief announced on Tuesday, December 12, that President Rodrigo Duterte had promised him a post in the administration after he retires.

"Basta sa isang agency (It would be in an agency)," he told reporters in a press conference.

Dela Rosa said the President had told him about the appointment many times already. (READ: If 'elected president,' Dela Rosa to quadruple retirees' pay)

Pressed to disclose the name of the agency, he only hinted that it's "the most difficult job" in the government. Dela Rosa said he will not give specifics for now since he does not want to preempt the appointment.

Dela Rosa will turn 56, the mandatory age of retirement for the uniformed service, on January 21. (READ: Duterte names Dela Rosa's replacement as PNP chief) – Rappler.com