'The President does not take issues of corruption sitting down,' says Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque

Published 2:47 PM, December 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang said on Tuesday, December 12, that President Rodrigo Duterte will look into allegations against Development Academy of the Philippines President Elba Cruz, his appointee.

"I’m sure the President will investigate this particular complaint. As you can see, the President does not take issues of corruption sitting down," said Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque during a Malacañang news briefing.

DAP employees have accused Cruz of unauthorized organizational restructuring of the DAP, violations of Civil Service Commission (CSC) rules, continuous threats of mass termination against employees, and frequent foreign travels.

Roque, commenting on Duterte's penchant for firing officials due to unnecessary or lavish travels, said, "I think the President has given a topmost priority to running after government officials who are engaged in junketing ‘no or 'government junketeers.'"

The DAP employees claim Cruz has been going on "monthly" foreign trips in the 8 months she has been president.

A lifestyle check is sure to be among the powers of the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission which Duterte created in October through an executive order, said Roque.

But more than two months later, the President is yet to appoint anyone to the commission.

"The Palace is still vetting the individuals who will man the Presidential Anti-(Corruption) Commission," said Roque.

Also on Tuesday, Roque announced President Rodrigo Duterte's plan to fire all top officials of the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor due to allegations that they go on "unnecessary junkets" and fail to meet en banc. – Rappler.com