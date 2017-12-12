Senate and House leaders are set to hold a joint session on President Rodrigo Duterte's request on December 13

Published 6:21 PM, December 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After an almost 3-hour long briefing of security officials, House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas said most legislators were “overwhelmingly in favor” of extending martial law in Mindanao for one more year.

Fariñas noted that legislators from Mindanao, in particular, were supportive of the move. (READ: Alvarez tells critics of martial law extension: Go to Mindanao)

Key officials from the security sector, including Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency chief Alex Monteagudo, and top officials of the military and police came to the House on December 12, Tuesday, to brief members during an all-member caucus.

Congress – the House and the Senate – are set to convene in a joint session on Wednesday, December 13, to discuss President Rodrigo Duterte’s request.

Martial law was declared over Mindanao in late May 2017 after local terror groups with links to the Islamic State took over Marawi City.

Duterte had earlier declared Marawi “liberated” from terrorists and the military has since stopped combat operations. In his letter to Congress, Duterte said extending martial law would "ensure total eradication" of Islamic State-inspired terrorists, armed lawless groups, and "communist terrorists." – Rappler.com