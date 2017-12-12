Malacañang says President Rodrigo Duterte has no knowledge of the design of the much-awaited ID that will replace the overseas employment certificate

Published 6:30 PM, December 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Secretary Silvestre Bello III said on Tuesday, December 12, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) would consider changing the design of the identification cards for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) after it drew criticism online.

A photo of the ID bearing President Rodrigo Duterte’s image circulated online after it was posted by Presidential Communications Operations Office Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson on her Facebook Page.

Several netizens criticized this as an unnecessary detail while others said they couldn allow the design as long as the services will be smoother with the introduction of the ID. Some pointed out why Duterte's photo, in color, was even bigger than the OFW's black and white photo.

I don't have any issues regarding OFW ID... I believe it will help both the gov agencies and the OFW in their transactions. But please spare this from any EPAL and political agenda. — Edze Gedaca (@superedgez) December 12, 2017

You know what’s better? National ID system for Sim Card registration, Driver’s License et al. I don’t want that OFW ID card kung may iba akong katabi sa picture ko. — juanelyas (@juanelyas) December 12, 2017

I had an OFW ID from the time of GMA. And I was not complaining. If that woud replace the OEC, even better, saves me a lot of trips going to the PH embassy (except for the hideous face of the dictator). — Dalek Who (@akaJasonWho) December 12, 2017

The OFW ID circa 2002 - 2011 was quite better, with Rizal's Monument inscribed on it and served as an international Debit Card. pic.twitter.com/n8eYRiZHX7 — onesaponatime (@1saponatime) December 12, 2017

“We have to consider the reaction from the public. We are open to changing the design. But, so far, OFWs are not complaining about it,” said Bello in Filipino on Tuesday.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque earlier said Duterte had no knowledge of the design. Bello also raised the same point, that this was DOLE's initiative without any instructions from Malacañang.

The initial release and processing of the OFW IDs started on December 7, as Bello and Duterte welcomed several returning OFWs at the Clark International Airport.

Only returning OFWs under the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration’s “Balik Manggagawa” Program can apply for the first phase.

“A lot of people are applying, that’s why I instructed a technical working group to fast-track their monitoring of possible glitches. So far, there are no glitches reported,” said Bello.

DOLE launched the OFW ID last July without having final guidelines for the implementation.

Filipino migrant workers have been waiting for its release since it will replace the overseas employment certificate, a required document that has been a burden for OFWs to secure.

As the first phase rolls out, DOLE has issued the official guidelines for the OFW ID application.

Accessible via the iDOLE One-Stop Online Facility (iDOLE.ph), the ID inter-links services and information from different government agencies, such as the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and the Bureau of Immigration. – Rappler.com