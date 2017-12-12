Watch live on Rappler as the Senate and the House of Representatives convene in a joint session to decide on President Rodrigo Duterte's request to extend martial law

Published 10:50 PM, December 12, 2017

The Senate and the House of Representatives will convene in a joint session on Wednesday, December 13

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate and the House of Representatives will convene in a joint session on Wednesday, December 13, to discuss President Rodrigo Duterte's request for a one-year extension of martial law in Mindanao.

The 5-month extension Congress earlier granted Duterte expires on December 31 this year.

With the goal of "total eradication" of Islamic State-inspired terror groups in Mindanao, the President had asked Congress to extend martial law in the region by one year.

In his letter, Duterte requested that martial law and the suspension of the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus be extended from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018.

Watch Congress' joint session on Rappler. – Rappler.com