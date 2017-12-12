Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Wednesday, December 13

Published 7:35 AM, December 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Wednesday, December 13, due to Tropical Depression Urduja.

Camarines Sur - all levels, public and private

Albay - preschool to elementary, public and private

