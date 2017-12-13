Less than 50 protesters from Akbayan party list and affiliate labor group Sentro assemble in front of the House of Representatives as a joint session of Congress begins deliberations on the extension of martial law in Mindanao

Published 11:50 AM, December 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The streets were oddly almost quiet on Wednesday morning, December 13, as a joint session of Congress began deliberations on the President Rodrigo Duterte's request to extend martial law in Mindanao.

There was a thin crowd at the gate of the House of Representives protesting the traditionally hot topic. Less than 50 placard-bearing members of the Akbayan party-list of opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros and affiliate group Sentro gathered.

"No to martial law extension. No to martial law extension," they chanted, the sound system making their voices louder for the media cameras.

Machris Cabreros, Akbayan president, told the media they fear that martial law will only breed more terrorists in Mindanao. "The government is unable to address human rights abuses under martial law which will only give powers to terrorist groups to exploit and recruit victims of abuses," she said.

The other faction of the left, Bayan, is scheduled to hold a rally at 1 pm.

The thin crowd seemed to reflect how the country's opposition has been effectively weakened under President Rodrigo Duterte, whose rough leadership style has endeared him to a majority of Filipinos.

Martial law is traditionally a hot topic in a country that suffered widespread human rights violations during the dictatorship of the late president Ferdinand Marcos. Duterte ignored strong opposition to a hero's burial of the strongman and allowed his burial at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

Duterte has openly admired Marcos. In a recent speech before troops in Sulu, he said that aside from himself, Marcos was the only other Philippine president who really looked after the military.

Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao on May 23 as clashes erupted in Marawi against armed groups linked with international terrorist network Islamic State (ISIS).

The declaration that was supposed to last only 60 days was extended until end of 2017 when the battle in Marawi dragged.

The Supreme Court affirmed the constitutionality of the declaration.

The battle in Marawi ended in October but Duterte claimed that a martial law extension is necessary to continue to address threats from "remnant groups" that aim to repeat the Marawi siege elsewhere in Mindanao.

Duterte also declared war with the communist rebels – an added target of the new martial law extension request – after he ended peace talks with them. He had officially tagged the New People's Army as a terrorist organization.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon has led the opposition in arguing against the extension, citing the absence of an actual rebellion to justify martial law. Duterte's allies, however, dominate Congress and the extension is expected to be approved swiftly. – Rappler.com