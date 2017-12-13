'You cannot flatter me with my picture, titindig ang balahibo ko niyan,' says President Rodrigo Duterte

Published 3:30 PM, December 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Amid public annoyance that a government-issued overseas Filipino workers identification card prominently features his face, President Rodrigo Duterte reminded government agencies not to use his photo.

Instead, he emphasized, the images of national heroes, like Lapu-Lapu or Sikatuna, should take centerstage.

“I am requiring everybody, if you want to show a sense of loyalty to the country, display the paintings ng mga heroes natin (of our heroes). Pakiulit lang ’yan kasi ang titigas ng ulo (Please repeat that because there are many hardheaded people),” said Duterte on Tuesday, December 12, during the Malacañang Press Corps Christmas party.

Duterte did not specifically mention the OFW ID card issued by the Department of Labor and Employment, but he stressed he would consider an attempt to flatter him any use of his photo.

“You cannot flatter me with my picture, titindig ang balahibo ko niyan, lalo kitang – walang performance siguro ito, binabawi ito sa (inaudible),” said Duterte. (It will give me goose bumps, and all the more I will... These people probably aren’t performing well, so they’re trying tp compensate.)

The President claimed he could tell if someone just wants to “ingratiate” themselves with him. He warned against this, saying officials would do better by actually performing their core functions.

“Mas magtrabaho ka, mas maliligaya ako sa iyo (If you work harder, I will be happier). That is really the truth,” said Duterte.

A photo of the ID bearing President Rodrigo Duterte’s image circulated online after it was posted by Presidential Communications Operations Office Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson on her Facebook page.

Several netizens criticized this as an unnecessary detail while others said they could allow the design as long as the services would be smoother with the introduction of the ID. Some pointed out why Duterte's photo, in color, was even bigger than the OFW's black and white photo.

However, DOLE and Malacañang have said Duterte was not aware his photo would be used in the OFW ID card. – Rappler.com