After two to three months of extension, top cop Ronald dela Rosa will take over the Bureau of Corrections

Published 6:17 PM, December 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte plans to extend the tour of duty of Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald Dela Rosa by "two to 3" months before assigning him to the Bureau of Corrections.

Duterte announced this in a press conference in Taguig City on Wednesday, December 13,

The President said he still needs Dela Rosa to oversee some changes in "infrastructure" in police camps in Mindanao.

Dela Rosa is supposed to retire in January.

After his extended tour of duty, the top cop will head the Bureau of Corrections where Duterte wants him to stop drug trafficking in national prisons.

Duterte earlier extended the term of Armed Forces chief General Rey Leonardo Guerrero by 4 months. – Rappler.com