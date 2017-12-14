The President jokes he's more likely to shoot a political rival than file cases against them

Published 10:17 AM, December 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Whatever grievance he may have with a former president, President Rodrigo Duterte so far has no plans of initiating the filing of cases against them.

In a speech on Wednesday, December 13, during the PDP-Laban Christmas benefit dinner, Duterte said it's not his style.

"To be filing cases against a former President, hindi ko ugali ‘yang ganun (that's not in my character)," he said to roomful of lawmakers and politicians.



Duterte even recalled how "Kris," likely referring to television personality Kris Aquino, had called him asking about her brother, former president Benigno Aquino III.

"As I have said earlier, even Aquino, when Kris called me saying 'Why…?' I said, 'No,'" said the President, without giving more details.

"I told Bong, my aide, 'You tell Kris, I am not into it,'" Duterte added.

He claimed that when rival politicians filed cases against him, he never sought vengeance.

Addressing his ally in the House of Representatives, Davao 1st District Representative Karlo Nograles, Duterte recalled how his father, former house speaker Prospero Nograles, his rival in Davao City, filed "9 cases" against him.

"Ni minsan hindi ako gumanti (Not once did I take revenge)," said Duterte.

He joked that his preferred way of settling disputes is a gun fight.

"Gusto kitang patayin pag makita kita, pag nagka de malas na, eh pagka nagka-leche-leche ang usapan natin, eh barilin na lang kita. Bakit pa ako magfa-file-file ng kaso? ‘Yan ang sinabi ko kay Boy," said Duterte, with a chuckle.

(I want to kill you when I see you, if our talk goes bad, I'll just shoot you. Why would I file a case? That's what I told Boy.)

Earlier that day, Duterte defended government officials who greenlighted the government's purchase of the now controversial Dengvaxia vaccine.

Aquino is among the former officials being blamed for the purchase since it was made during his administration.

Duterte said he would await the conclusion of an independent investigation before passing judgement. – Rappler.com