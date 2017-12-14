Sea trips to and from at least 5 ports have been suspended by the Philippine Coast Guard

Published 3:00 PM, December 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Some 3,100 passengers were stranded at ports in Bicol and Eastern Visayas after sea trip were cancelled on Thursday, December 14, due to Tropical Depression Urduja.

Reports reaching the Philippine Coast Guard showed that stranded as of 8 am were:

2,149 passengers, Allen Port in Samar

346 passengers, Port of Virac, Catanduanes

188, Port of Jubusan, Catbalogan, Samar

52, Port of San Isidro, Northern Samar

54, Port of Looc, Romblon

Ten vessels, 331 rolling cargoes, and 84 motor boats were also stranded in the two regions. Most of them were at Port Allen (253) and at Port of Virac (46).

Also affected were the Port of Liloan in Eastern Visayas; and the ports of Masbate, San Jacinto, Pilar, Roxas City, Pasacao, and San Pascual, all in Bicol.

The provinces of Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Romblon, Aklan, northern Iloilo, Capiz, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, and northern Cebu were under Signal Number 1.

“No vessel of any type or tonnage shall be allowed to sail, except to take shelter, as the situation may warrant, when Public Strom Warning Signal Number 1 or higher is hoisted within its point of origin, the intended route, and point of destination,” Headquarter PCG Memorandum Circular 02-13 reads. – Rappler.com

Image of Allen Port from Wikimedia