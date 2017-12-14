LIST: Simbang Gabi schedules across the Philippines for 2017
MANILA, Philippines – Do you want to complete the Simbang Gabi this year? Well, the first thing to know is the schedule of Masses.
Here's something we hope will help.
For Christmas this year, Rappler compiled the Simbang Gabi schedules in key churches and chapels – including those in shopping malls – in different parts of the Philippines.
We have the schedules for two types of Simbang Gabi:
- the dawn Masses, typically celebrated betwen 4 and 5 am, from December 16 to 24
- the evening Masses, typically celebrated between 8 and 10 pm, from December 15 to 23
Merry Christmas!
MANILA
MANILA CATHEDRAL
Cabildo Corner Beaterio Street, Intramuros, Manila
Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)
8 pm
Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)
4:30 am
MINOR BASILICA OF SAN LORENZO RUIZ
Plaza Lorenzo Ruiz, Binondo, Manila
Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)
8:30 pm
Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)
4 am
5:30 am
MINOR BASILICA OF SAN SEBASTIAN
Plaza del Carmen, Quiapo, Manila
Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)
4:30 am
QUIAPO CHURCH
Plaza Miranda, Quiapo, Manila
Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)
9 pm
Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)
4 am
5 am
QUEZON CITY
CHURCH OF THE GESÙ
Ateneo de Manila University, Loyola Heights, Quezon City
Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)
8:30 pm
SANTO DOMINGO CHURCH
Quezon Avenue, Quezon City
Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)
8 pm
Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)
4:30 am
CHRIST THE KING PARISH
Greenmeadows Avenue, Quezon City
Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)
8 pm
Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)
5 am
OUR LADY OF VERITAS CHAPEL
162 West Avenue Corner EDSA, Quezon City
Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)
6 pm
EDSA SHRINE
EDSA corner Ortigas Avenue, Quezon City
Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)
7 pm (except on December 17, when it is scheduled at 7:30 pm)
Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)
4:15 am
5:30 am
MANDALUYONG CITY
SM MEGAMALL CHAPEL (Chapel of the Eucharistic Lord)
SM Megamall, Mandaluyong City
Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)
8 pm
PASIG CITY
ESTANCIA MALL
2F Bridgeway, Estancia at Capitol Commons, Meralco Avenue, Pasig City
Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)
6:30 pm
TAGUIG CITY
SM AURA PREMIER CHAPEL (San Pedro Calungsod Chapel)
SM Aura Premier, 26th Street Corner McKinley Parkway, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City
Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)
8 pm
MAKATI CITY
GREENBELT CHAPEL
Greenbelt Park, Ayala Center, Makati City
Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)
8 pm
Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)
5 am
SANTUARIO DE SAN ANTONIO
McKinley Road, Forbes Park, Makati City
Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)
5 am
SAINT JOHN BOSCO PARISH
Arnaiz Avenue corner Amorsolo Street, Makati City
Anticipated Simbang Gab (December 15-23)
8 pm
Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)
4:30 am
(Note: A separate Simbang Gabi is scheduled at San Lorenzo Gym, 5 am on the same dates)
PARAÑAQUE CITY
BACLARAN CHURCH
Redemptorist Road, Baclaran, Parañaque City
Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)
8 pm
Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)
4:30 am
PANGASINAN
SAINT JOHN THE EVANGELIST CATHEDRAL
Burgos Street, Dagupan City
Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)
8 pm
Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)
4 am
MINOR BASILICA OF OUR LADY OF THE ROSARY OF MANAOAG
Manaoag, Pangasinan
Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)
8 pm
Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)
4:30 am
LIPA CITY
SAINT SEBASTIAN CATHEDRAL
Lipa City, Batangas
Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)
8 pm
Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)
4 am
NAGA CITY
BASILICA MINORE OF OUR LADY OF PENAFRANCIA
Balatas Road, Naga City
Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)
4:30 am
CEBU CITY
CEBU METROPOLITAN CATHEDRAL
P. Burgos Street, Cebu City
Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)
4:30 am
ILOILO CITY
JARO METROPOLITAN CATHEDRAL
Jaro, Iloilo City
Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)
8 pm
Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)
4 am
DAVAO CITY
SAN PEDRO CATHEDRAL PARISH
San Pedro Street, Davao City
Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)
3 am
4:30 am
CAGAYAN DE ORO
SAINT AUGUSTINE METROPOLITAN CATHEDRAL
Fernandez Street, Barangay 01, Cagayan de Oro City
Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)
8 pm
Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)
4 am
