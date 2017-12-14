For Christmas this year, Rappler compiles the Simbang Gabi schedules in key churches and chapels – including those in shopping malls – across the country

Published 11:23 PM, December 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Do you want to complete the Simbang Gabi this year? Well, the first thing to know is the schedule of Masses.

Here's something we hope will help.

For Christmas this year, Rappler compiled the Simbang Gabi schedules in key churches and chapels – including those in shopping malls – in different parts of the Philippines.

We have the schedules for two types of Simbang Gabi:

the dawn Masses, typically celebrated betwen 4 and 5 am, from December 16 to 24

the evening Masses, typically celebrated between 8 and 10 pm, from December 15 to 23

We will update this page as more schedules become available. Feel free to bookmark this page and refresh it for updates.

If you want to share your church's Simbang Gabi schedules with us, feel free to tweet us @rapplerdotcom or to email the author at pat.esmaquel@rappler.com. Please include the keywords "Simbang Gabi schedule" in the subject line.

Merry Christmas!

MANILA

MANILA CATHEDRAL

Cabildo Corner Beaterio Street, Intramuros, Manila

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

8 pm



Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4:30 am

MINOR BASILICA OF SAN LORENZO RUIZ

Plaza Lorenzo Ruiz, Binondo, Manila

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

8:30 pm

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4 am

5:30 am

MINOR BASILICA OF SAN SEBASTIAN

Plaza del Carmen, Quiapo, Manila

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4:30 am

QUIAPO CHURCH

Plaza Miranda, Quiapo, Manila

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

9 pm

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4 am

5 am

QUEZON CITY

CHURCH OF THE GESÙ

Ateneo de Manila University, Loyola Heights, Quezon City

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

8:30 pm

SANTO DOMINGO CHURCH

Quezon Avenue, Quezon City

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

8 pm

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4:30 am

CHRIST THE KING PARISH

Greenmeadows Avenue, Quezon City

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

8 pm

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

5 am

OUR LADY OF VERITAS CHAPEL

162 West Avenue Corner EDSA, Quezon City

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

6 pm

EDSA SHRINE

EDSA corner Ortigas Avenue, Quezon City

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

7 pm (except on December 17, when it is scheduled at 7:30 pm)

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4:15 am

5:30 am

MANDALUYONG CITY

SM MEGAMALL CHAPEL (Chapel of the Eucharistic Lord)

SM Megamall, Mandaluyong City

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

8 pm

PASIG CITY

ESTANCIA MALL

2F Bridgeway, Estancia at Capitol Commons, Meralco Avenue, Pasig City

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

6:30 pm

TAGUIG CITY

SM AURA PREMIER CHAPEL (San Pedro Calungsod Chapel)

SM Aura Premier, 26th Street Corner McKinley Parkway, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

8 pm

MAKATI CITY

GREENBELT CHAPEL

Greenbelt Park, Ayala Center, Makati City

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

8 pm

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

5 am

SANTUARIO DE SAN ANTONIO

McKinley Road, Forbes Park, Makati City

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

5 am

SAINT JOHN BOSCO PARISH

Arnaiz Avenue corner Amorsolo Street, Makati City

Anticipated Simbang Gab (December 15-23)

8 pm

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4:30 am

(Note: A separate Simbang Gabi is scheduled at San Lorenzo Gym, 5 am on the same dates)

PARAÑAQUE CITY

BACLARAN CHURCH

Redemptorist Road, Baclaran, Parañaque City

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

8 pm

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4:30 am

PANGASINAN

SAINT JOHN THE EVANGELIST CATHEDRAL

Burgos Street, Dagupan City

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

8 pm

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4 am

MINOR BASILICA OF OUR LADY OF THE ROSARY OF MANAOAG

Manaoag, Pangasinan

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

8 pm

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4:30 am

LIPA CITY

SAINT SEBASTIAN CATHEDRAL

Lipa City, Batangas

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

8 pm

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4 am

NAGA CITY

BASILICA MINORE OF OUR LADY OF PENAFRANCIA

Balatas Road, Naga City

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4:30 am

CEBU CITY

CEBU METROPOLITAN CATHEDRAL

P. Burgos Street, Cebu City

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4:30 am

ILOILO CITY

JARO METROPOLITAN CATHEDRAL

Jaro, Iloilo City

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

8 pm

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4 am

DAVAO CITY

SAN PEDRO CATHEDRAL PARISH

San Pedro Street, Davao City

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

3 am

4:30 am

CAGAYAN DE ORO

SAINT AUGUSTINE METROPOLITAN CATHEDRAL

Fernandez Street, Barangay 01, Cagayan de Oro City

Anticipated Simbang Gabi (December 15-23)

8 pm

Simbang Gabi (December 16-24)

4 am

– Rappler.com