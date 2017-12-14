Roads are temporarily impassable in at least 3 towns in Eastern Samar

Published 10:15 PM, December 14, 2017

TACLOBAN CITY, Philippines – Tropical Storm Urduja (Kai-tak) on Thursday, December 14, caused landslides and floods in at least 3 towns in Eastern Samar, making some roads impassable for a good part of the day.

As of 4 pm, landslides had closed sections of roads in the towns of Giporlos and Arteche, while some streets in Quenapondan were flooded, according to Jayson Espeso, an engineer at the regional office of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Tacloban City, Leyte.

By 8 pm, the DPWH had cleared roads in Barangay Paya in Giporlos for motorists.

Meanwhile in Tacloban City, Mayor Cristina Romualdez declared the suspension of classes at all levels in public and private schools for Friday, December 15.

Some low-lying areas in the city were flooded by evening, prompting city rescue officials to advise residents to evacuate.

Tropical Storm Urduja was expected to bring strong winds and the continous rains overnight, which could cause water levels to rise.

Social Welfare Director Restituto Macuto said food packs had been prepositioned for possible evacuees.

Urduja was expected to make landfall in Eastern Samar either Friday evening, December 15, or Saturday morning. – Rappler.com