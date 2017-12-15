The list includes 29 bills passed into law

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives, composed of district and party-list representatives, processed over 2,100 measures from July 25, 2016, to December 13, 2017, according to information from House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas.

In his report to House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, Fariñas said the House enacted 29 measures into law, 12 of which were national in scope. These measures include the following:

Postponement of the 2017 barangay elections, and, later, the 2018 barangay elections

2017 national budget

Passport validity extension

Free wifi nationwide

Driver’s license validity extension

Free tuition law

Revisions to the penal code

The count does not include two other key legislation that were recently ratified by both chambers of Congress: the first phase of the Duterte tax reform plan and the 2018 national budget.

The House also ratified 12 bicameral conference committee reports, according to Fariñas.

Over 354 bills were approved on 3rd reading, including a better policy for HIV-AIDS in the country, the introduction of a retirement policy for the Office of the Ombudsman, the anti-discrimination bill, a national ID system, a universal health coverage system, among others.

Among the joint resolutions approved on 3rd reading by the House include a pay hike for uniformed personnel, which was also recently approved on final reading by the Senate.

Read House Majority Leader Fariñas’ report to Alvarez in full here:

