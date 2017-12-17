The top cops says he might extend for 6 or even 9 months if does not fulfil the goal given to him by President Duterte

MANILA, Philippines – Before he retires from the police service, Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa has one more mission to fulfil for President Rodrigo Duterte, the top cop announced on Thursday, December 14.

The PNP chief, however, is not ready to reveal what the mission is, saying it was only between him and the President. He would only be willing to give details once he achieves his goal.

"'Yung goal is saka ko na lang sabihin ko sa inyo kapag na-achieve ko na 'yung goal kapag na-attain ko na 'yung goal na 'yan (I will share the goal later on, once I've achieved and attained it)," Dela Rosa told reporters after a visit at the PNP General Hospital.

Pressed to disclose the goal, he said the President gave him the task under privileged communication. "My accountability is to the President," he said.

Dela Rosa did not give any hints about the mission aside from the time frame that he has to accomplish it. He said that his term might even be extended for more than 3 months, if he has not yet accomplished the goal. (READ: Duterte to extend Dela Rosa's term as PNP chief)

"I don't know kung kakayanin sa 3 months. Baka another 3 months na naman, then another 3 months (I don't know if it can be done in 3 months. Maybe [I'll be extended for] 3 months more, then another 3 months)," he said.

Aside from the confidential order, Dela Rosa mentioned that his last lap in the PNP was further stretched because Mindanao needed a Mindanaoan PNP chief in its recovery from the Marawi siege.

"More particularly more focus do'n sa Mindanao. Since I'm from Mindanao, kailangan do'n ang focus niya, dahil do'n ang martial law sa Mindanao," he said. (I will focus more on Mindanao. Since I'm from Mindanao, that's where I am needed.)

Just on Wednesday, December 13, Congress granted Duterte's request to extend martial law in the island region of Mindanao because of terror threats and the need for a secure rehabilitation.

Asked if the President was dissatisfied with his term as the PNP's boss, Dela Rosa said Duterte may really just want him to achieve more in the police force before he retires. He had worked with Duterte since 1986. (READ: Duterte's 'Bato': Who is Ronald dela Rosa?)

Down-to-earth Dela Rosa

Asked in an earlier press conference about what he himself thinks the mark he will leave the PNP, Dela Rosa did not hesitate to say that he was able to bring the PNP back to the people within his term.

"Ayaw ko namang magbuhat ng sariling bangko pero siguro ako as far as I'm concerned, naibalik ko 'yung PNP to the ground, to the people, to the masses," he said.

(I don't want to brag, but maybe as far as I'm concerned, I brought back teh PNP to the ground, to the people, to the masses.)

He believes it's because his leadership was distinguished for mingling with people on the ground such as rookie cops or just people working on the street. (WATCH: PNP chief Dela Rosa sings at Rakrakan 2017)

"Nakikita nila 'yung chief PNP nila is bumababa sa ground, nakikipagsalamuha sa pinaka-ordinaryong tao, nakikipag-akbayan sa security guard, sa mga tricycle driver mga vendors," Dela Rosa said.

(They see that their PNP chief goes down to the ground, spends time with the most ordinary of individuals, puts an arm over security guards, tricycle drivers, and vendors.)

His down-to-earth image, he believes, has led to cops gaining the trust of the people in their communities.

"'Yung tiwala ng tao, pagmamahal ng taumbayan, I can really feel it, na mahal nila ang kanilang PNP (The trust and love of the people, I can really feel it, that they love their PNP)," Dela Rosa added.

Once he retires, he will head the Bureau of Corrections, described by Duterte and himself as the "most challenging job" in the government where everybody has supposedly failed.

Reiterating his loyalty to Duterte, he said he will immediately accept once the appointment comes. – Rappler.com