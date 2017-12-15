Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Saturday, December 16

Published 8:18 PM, December 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Saturday, December 16, due to Tropical Storm Urduja (Kai-tak).

Luzon

Albay - all levels, until declaration is lifted

Visayas

No classes because PAGASA has raised Signal Number 2:

Eastern Samar

Northern Samar

Samar

Biliran

