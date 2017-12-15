#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Saturday, December 16
What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.
Please refresh this page for updates.
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Saturday, December 16, due to Tropical Storm Urduja (Kai-tak).
Luzon
- Albay - all levels, until declaration is lifted
Visayas
No classes because PAGASA has raised Signal Number 2:
- Eastern Samar
- Northern Samar
- Samar
- Biliran
Not on the list? Help us crowdsource class suspensions by posting in the comments section or tweeting @rapplerdotcom.
For more information: When are classes cancelled or suspended? – Rappler.com