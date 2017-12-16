Former Health Secretary Janette Garin maintains the Dengvaxia immunization program went through the legal process and was implemented in good faith

Published 8:54 AM, December 16, 2017

Bookmark this page to watch the Rappler Talk interview with Janette Garin live on Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The spotlight is on former Department of Health chief Janette Garin, who launched the now-suspended dengue vaccination program.



She faced multiple congressional probes into how the government allowed public school students in 3 regions to be vaccinated with Sanofi Pasteur’s risky Dengvaxia dengue vaccine.



Garin maintains the immunization program went through the legal process and was implemented in good faith.



Watch the full interview on Rappler. – Rappler.com