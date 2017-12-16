The Commission on Audit says this failure to fill 12 vacant positions 'contradicts sound public administration and good governance'

Published 10:33 PM, December 16, 2017

BOHOL, Philippines – The Commission on Audit (COA) rebuked a Bohol local government unit (LGU) for failing to fill 12 vacant positions – a move that "contradicts sound public administration and good governance."

In its latest audit report that covered January to December 2016, COA found that the LGU in Calape, Bohol had allocated P2,518,234.69 ($49,660)* worth of salaries and benefits for 12 supervisory and support level positions in its 2016 annual budget plan, but the positions remain unfilled as of the year-end.

Unfilling vacant positions, the state auditors noted, is tantamount to "denying job opportunities for qualified applicants in view of the government's development agenda to provide employment to the citizenry."

The unfilled positions uncovered include admininistrative officer under the mayor's office, bookbinder, admininistrative aides, revenue collection clerk, midwife, social welfare officer, daycare worker, and plumber, among others.

"These positions are vital in the discharge of the respective mandate of the offices concerned," COA said in its report, adding that the creation of these positions was based on priority needs identified by the LGU itself.

COA has urged the concerned LGU to expedite the hiring of new employees and promoting the deserving ones so that it could improve its services and programs to the public and provide equal job opportunities to the community.

The agency also called on the local government of Calape to designate a focal person who would "mobilize plan of actions" and provide "sound decision-making" in managing its manpower resources.

"Personnel movement has to be effected in order to acknowledge the exemplary performance of employees by way of promotion to higher rank thereby allowing the entry of new applicants for lower level positions," COA said in its report released in 2017. – Rappler.com

*$1 = P50.7