The week in photos: December 9-15, 2017
This week's selection of photo highlights here and around the world
Published 10:43 PM, December 16, 2017
Updated 10:43 PM, December 16, 2017
DISPERSAL. Women react as an Israeli mounted policeman disperses Palestinian protesters on December 9, 2017, in East Jerusalem. Photo by Ahmad Gharabli/AFP
FIRESTORM. Firefighters light backfires as they try to contain the Thomas wildfire which continues to burn in Ojai, California, on December 9, 2017. Photo by Mark Ralston/AFP
SANTA RUN. Participants dressed in Father Christmas costumes take part in the traditional Santa Claus run in Michendorf, Germany, on December 10, 2017. Photo by Ralf Hirschberger/DPA/AFP
RIGHTS DAY PROTEST. Activists burn an effigy of President Rodrigo Duterte during a protest in Manila on December 10, 2017, as they commemorate the International Human Rights Day. Photo by Noel Celis/AFP
MID EAST UNREST. A portrait of US President Donald Trump burns during a demonstration in Tehran, Iran on December 11, 2017 to denounce his declaration of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Photo by Atta Kenare/AFP
ORANGE ALERT. A dog jumps to catch a snowball in Godewaersvelde, France on December 11, 2017 as 32 departments were placed on orange alert due to gale-force winds. Photo by Philippe Huhuen/AFP
ROYAL GESTURE. Britain's Prince William (L), Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry are greeted by droid BB-8 as they arrive for the European Premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi at the Royal Albert Hall in London on December 12, 2017. Photo by Eddie Mulholland/AFP/POOL
The TERMINATOR & THE PRESIDENT. Former Governor of California and US actor Arnold Schwarzenegger (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron (C) take a selfie with youths in front of the Eiffel Tower illuminated in green, aboard a boat cruising on the river Seine, after the One Planet Summit in Paris on December 12, 2017. Photo by Thibault Camus/AFP/POOL
WORLD CUP. Italy's Fabio Corbi (L), Spain's Regino Hernandez (2nd L), US snowboarder Nate Holland (2nd R) and Australia's Alex Pullin (R) compete in the FIS Snowboard Cross Women World Cup on December 13, 2017 in Val Thorens, in the French Alps. Photo by Philippe Desmazes/AFP
DUSK. A boy looks at a rainbow during a sunset in Bogota, Colombia on December 13, 2017. Photo by Luis Acosta/AFP
MIGRANT LIFE. A Malian woman holds her child as she is transferred by bus with other Malian migrants to a temporary shelter in Bamako on December 13, 2017, after being repatriated from Libya Photo by Michelle Cattani/AFP
GRAND AFFAIR. Presidential granddaughter Isabelle Duterte poses for a pre-debut photo shoot inside Malacañang on December 14, 2017. Photo from Jeff Galang Instagram account
DRILL. Rescue volunteers try to rescue victims trap inside the car during the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council 4th Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill on December 15, 2017. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
ROUTINE. Members of the UP Pep Squad perform during the annual Lantern Parade on December 15, 2017. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
