Police capture 35-year-old Abdulmuin Yahiya in Salaam Compound, Quezon City

Published 10:51 PM, December 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A suspected Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) member charged with murder was nabbed by the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Friday, December 15.

QCPD director Police Chief Superintendent Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar said 35-year-old Abdulmuin Yahiya was arrested at around 10 am.

He was issued a non-bailable warrant of arrest by the Isabela City, Basilan Regional Trial Court in August 2006. But he remained in hiding as a tricycle driver at the Salaam compound in Tandang Sora Avenue, until his arrest on Friday.

Police suspect Yahiya is part of the Abu Sayyaf because of his close ties with Hadji Taufik Sanihin Yahiya, who used the aliases Nonong Yakan or Nonong Yahiya.

The latter is one of the known hardcore members of the Abu Sayyaf. He is also wanted for 9 counts of murder and 4 counts of frustrated murder.

None of Yahiya's neighbors at the compound knew he has a standing arrest warrant. He was even an active member of the Salaam Crime Watch Group.

"Ito pong arrested wanted person ay naging miyembro ng Salaam Crime Watch Group at nagsilbi nang maayos, ngunit gusto man niyang magbagong buhay, may pananagutan pa rin siya sa batas," said Eleazar.

(The arrested wanted person became a member of the Salaam Crime Watch Group and he served well, but even if he wanted to change his ways, he still has to answer to the law.)

"Kaya ako ay lubos na nagpapasalamat sa ating mga kasamahang Muslim sa Salaam compound sa patuloy na kooperasyon at suporta sa ating mga adhikain," he added.

(That's why I'm so thankful for our Muslim brothersy at the Salaam compound for their continued cooperation and support for our endeavors.) – Rappler.com