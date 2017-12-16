A new 'Simpsons' episode shows the awkward handshake between Presidents Rodrigo Duterte and Donald Trump during the ASEAN Summit

Published 6:57 PM, December 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte is on The Simpsons.

A cartoon version of Duterte makes a short appearance on the "Mueller Meets Trump" episode of The Simpsons' Season 29.

Released on Thursday, December 14, the show depicts an encounter between US President Donald Trump and special counsel Robert Mueller. Trump in this meeting tried to bribe Mueller with $750 million.

Seen hanging behind Trump in this episode is a framed photograph of the awkward handshake between the Philippine and US presidents during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in the Philippines.

The Simpsons episode was uploaded on Twitter on Friday, December 15, and has garnered over 390,000 views, 11,274 retweets, and 18,422 likes as of posting time.

Watch the full video here:

