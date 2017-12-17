At least 118 vessels, 1,711 rolling cargoes, and 37 motor bancas are also stranded

Published 12:22 PM, December 17, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The number of stranded passengers due to tropical depression Urduja (Kai-tak) rose to 16,449 as of Sunday morning, December 17.

The Philippine Coast Guard said passengers in the following regions were affected: National Capital Region, eastern and southern Visayas, Bicol, and Southern Tagalog.

At least 118 vessels, 1,711 rolling cargoes, and 37 motor bancas were also stranded, according to the coast guard.

Urduja has left at least 3 people dead and 6 others missing, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). It had made landfall in San Policarpo, Eastern Samar early Saturday afternoon, December 16.

Urduja weakened late Sunday morning. It was at the vicinity of Mobo, Masbate, moving west southwest at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h) as of 11 am. (READ: EXPLAINER: How tropical cyclones form) – Rappler.com