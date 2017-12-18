'Wala naman ako doon,' says President Rodrigo Duterte about the controversial pictorial session of his granddaughter in Malacañang

Published 2:35 PM, December 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte downplayed his granddaughter's use of Malacañang Palace for a photo shoot, saying it's no big deal.

"Kadugo ko 'yan eh. Small matter, gamitin lang 'yung Malacañan," he said on Sunday night, December 17, during the birthday party of Senator Manny Pacquiao in General Santos City.

(She is my relative. It's a small matter to use Malacañan.)

He said he himself wasn't even part of the photo shoot, but if he were, it shouldn't be a problem because many other Malacañang guests take photos of themselves in the Palace.

"Wala naman ako doon. But even if I [were] there, itong granddaughter ko magpa-picture, lahat nga ng mga bisita pumupunta diyan, nagpapa-picture eh," he said.

(I wasn't there but even if I were there, my granddaughter having her picture taken is just like visitors who go there and take pictures of themselves.)

Isabelle Duterte, daughter of Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte with his ex-wife Lovelie Sangkola Sumera, brought professional stylists, makeup artists, and photographers for her pictorial session, in preparation for her "debut."

The photo shoot, which included the use of the presidential seal, sparked outrage among netizens who criticized it as inappropriate use of Malacañang and as a contradiction to the President's projected image of being a man with a simple lifestyle. (READ: 'Blood red,' 'Imeldific': Isabelle Duterte draws flak for Malacañang photo shoot)

An executive order states that the presidential seal should be used exclusively to refer to the Philippine president. Malacañang, however, said the shoot did not violate any regulations. – Rappler.com