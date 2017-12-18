'I am starting the purging,' says President Rodrigo Duterte about his bid to weed out abusive cops from the police force which he recently ordered back into his drug war

Published 3:00 PM, December 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After ordering them back into his controversial war on drugs, President Rodrigo Duterte warned that at least 60 police personnel would be asked to leave the Philippine National Police (PNP).

"[On] Wednesday, mga tatlong superintendent, about 90, siguro mga minimum of 60 police, umalis kayo sa PNP," said Duterte on Sunday night, December 17, during the birthday party of Senator Manny Pacquiao.

(On Wednesday, around 3 superintendents, about 90, around 60 police, at the minimum, leave the PNP.)

This, he said, is part of the government's ongoing "purging" of abusive policemen.

"I am starting the purging and don't be insulted if you're not the one I am targeting," said Duterte in a mix of English and Filipino.

He railed against policemen who are in cahoots with criminal gangs or corrupt local government officials. Duterte relayed his dilemma that if they leave the PNP, they will become guns-for-hire of gangs and druglords.

"Kayong mga gangster na nasa police o nasa gobyerno, medyo may takot ako na ‘pag wala kayo sa serbisyo, 'yung baril ninyo na nalaman ninyo then you start to bed, makitulog ka na doon sa mga gangster," he said.

(You gangsters in the police or in government, I'm afraid that if you are gone from the service, you will use your gun when you go to bed with gangsters.)

One practice of corrupt policemen, said Duterte, is to use their skills as law enforcers to steal or get involved in illegal drug trafficking.

The President reminded policemen he will "destroy" anyone who engages in drug trafficking or corrupt practices. – Rappler.com