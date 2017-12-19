Out of the 104, 99 are cops who where deployed to Marawi

Published 10:48 AM, December 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte conferred on Monday, December 8, the Order of Lapu-Lapu to 104 uniformed personnel from the Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

Of the 104, 99 are cops who were sent to help in the liberation of Marawi in 2017, while 4 were from the BFP and one from the BJMP. (READ: All Marawi-assigned SAF troopers promoted one rank)

"Today, we confer the Order of Lapu-Lapu to the men and women of the PNP who risked their lives in order to liberate Marawi City from the hands of the Islamic State-inspired Maute terrorist group," Duterte said in his speech during the awarding ceremony in Camp Crame.

PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa, and Department of the Interior and Local Government Officer-in-charge Catalino Cuy were also present at the ceremony.

The Order of Lapu-Lapu is awarded to officials, government personnel, and private citizens "in recognition of invaluable or extraordinary service in relation to a campaign or advocacy of the President" according to Duterte's on Executive Order Number (EO) 17 which began the recognition.

It is divided into 4 medals, as amended by EO 35:

Kalasag Medal - given to those who lost their lives in the line of pushing for a campaign of the President Kampilan Medal - given to those who were injured or lost property in the line of pushing for a campaign of the President Magalong Medal - given to officials, personnel, or private individuals who have rendered "extraordinary service" and "exceptional contributions" to a campaign of the President Kamagi Medal - given to those who do not fall on the mentioned medals but have "actively participated" and "contributed significantly" to a campaign of the President

"They are the epitome of courage, bravery, and patriotism. Indeed, for paying the ultimate sacrifice and for rendering extraordinary service to our nation, we consider them as our heroes," Duterte added in his speech.

Below is the full list of individuals recognized by the President.

Kalasag Medal

Kampilan Medal

Magalong Medal

Kamagi Medal

