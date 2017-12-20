Vice Mayor Ella Celestina Garcia-Yulo of Moises Padilla town says Chief Inspector Allan Reloj is getting back at her for abuse of authority and planting of evidence charges previously filed by her supporters

Published 11:49 AM, December 20, 2017

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – Vice Mayor Ella Celestina Garcia-Yulo of Moises Padilla town were detained Tuesday night, December 19, after they were accosted at a checkpoint going to Bacolod City, where she accused policemen of manhandling her and her husband.

The vice mayor said police, led by Chief Inspector Allan Reloj, lagged down their pick-up vehicle at Crossing Magallon, Moises Padilla, around 6 pm.

She said the police dragged her out of their pick-up vehicle and took her bag despite her refusal to hand it over to them.

The vice mayor said she tried to take a video of the incident, but her camera was confiscated as well by the police.

“We opened our car windows, and the lights [inside our car]. I understand their procedure. I also introduced myself as a vice mayor,” she said, but the police still forcibly entered the vehicle.

She said because their car wasn’t locked the police were able to open the driver’s side door and took the key. “He (Reloj) wanted us to disembark, but we insisted that the checkpoint should be plain view.”

“We asked him what he was charging us, he didn’t say a word, but insisted we should get out of the vehicle because it was a checkpoint," Yulo said.

Checkpoint cop linked to drugs

The vice mayor said the incident was part of a “political harassment.”

She said Reloj was facing charges on abuse of authority and planting of evidence like drugs and firearms that were filed by people identified with her camp.

She also said the municipal council slashed the budget for the police in their 2018 annual budget.

While in detention Tuesday night at the Moises Padilla town police station, Yulo said she would file harassment charges against the police who were manning the checkpoint.

Rappler tried calling Reloj for a comment, but he could not be reached.

Grenade, drugs?

Senior Superintendent Rodolfo Castil Jr, director of Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office, said he sent the Provincial Mobile Force to investigate the case and secure the town.

He said he had not seen the incident report, but had received initial information through text messages from his men that a grenade and drugs were recovered from the vehicle.

“This is still for confirmation. I have yet to see the blotter report,” Castillo said.

He added that the vice mayor also followed the protocol during the checkpoint, according to witnesses of the incident at the checkpoint.

He said Reloj would be liable if investigations show he committed violations during the checkpoint.

Related Stories:

Police checkpoints: What is and isn't allowed

Stopped at checkpoints? Know your rights

Police checkpoints 101: How do checkpoints work?

– Rappler.com