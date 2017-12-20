'This unilateral ceasefire would lessen the apprehension of the public this Christmas season,' Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque says

Published 11:19 AM, December 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte declared a ceasefire with communist rebels during the Christmas season, Malacañang announced on Wednesday, December 20.

"The President announced last night a suspension of military operations (SOMO) from December 24, 2017 to January 2, 2018," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement Wednesday.

"This unilateral ceasefire would lessen the apprehension of the public this Christmas season. We expect that the CPP-NPA-NDFP would do a similar gesture of goodwill," Roque said.

"Christmas holds a special place in the hearts of our countrymen. In the observance of this occasion, we hope that all Filipinos would stand together as one nation and aspire for peace in our beloved Philippines," the presidential spokesperson added.

More to follow. – Rappler.com