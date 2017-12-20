In a second complaint, taxi driver Virgilio Doctor says Cherish Interior poses a danger to the public, given her 'uncontrollable temper'

Published 1:32 PM, December 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The woman motorist who was caught in a video slapping a taxi driver over a traffic altercation may lose her driver's license soon, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said on Wednesday, December 20.

"We will let the LTO (Land Transportation Office) decide if [it's a] suspension or cancellation," LTFRB board member Aileen Lizada told reporters in a text message.

Her message follows her announcement that the assaulted taxi driver, Virgilio Doctor, filed another complaint at the Land Transportation Office (LTO) against Cherish Sharmaine Interior.

Doctor, in his most recent complaint, wants the LTO to revoke Interior's driver's license.

"The acts of the respondent are clear indications [that] she is not a proper person to operate a motor vehicle. The same are manifestations [that] she is not fit to be a holder of driver's license," he said.

He argued that the cancellation of Interior's license would be a "pre-emptive measure" to prevent further harm against the public, given her supposed "uncontrollable attitude/temper."

The video showing the incident, which went viral on Facebook, has since been taken down, but not before it had racked up 10 million views and 228,800 shares. – Rappler.com