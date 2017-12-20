Overseas Filipino workers fear not being able to get home in time for Christmas after agency Peya Travel fails to secure plane seats for them

Published 5:07 PM, December 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) hoping to be home for Christmas are stranded in Hong Kong after travel agency Peya Travel was unable to confirm their flight bookings back to the Philippines.

The OFWs, many of them domestic helpers, have been streaming into the airport since Sunday, December 16, only to find out that they had no seat on the flight they had booked months before, according to the South China Morning Post.

Despite impassioned complaints by angry customers at Peya Travel's cubicle shop in World-Wide House in Central, the company has not explained the reason for the unconfirmed plane tickets and has failed to guarantee rebookings or refunds.

The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong issued a statement saying it is "deeply concerned over the incidence of unissued tickets and unconfirmed bookings of Filipino nationals supposedly purchased from PEYA Travel."

The Consulate said it expects Peya Travel to "take responsibility for this unfortunate incident and take all possible and necessary steps to settle this matter to the satisfaction of the aggrieved parties."

It also advised the public not to transact with the company until the issue is resolved.

According to reports, Peya Travel has blamed technical difficulties for the problem but was not specific.

With Christmas Day fast approaching, and with it more expensive and limited flight seats, OFWs in Hong Kong are worried they won't make it on time for the important holiday, one of the few times they get to bond with their families. – Rappler.com