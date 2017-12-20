A US judge grants Louie Mar Gangcuangco's request for accelerated rehabilitation, a pretrial program for people accused of nonviolent crime

Published 5:55 PM, December 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A Filipino doctor charged with sexually assaulting his 53-year-old male patient in a US hospital was granted a special probation program on Tuesday, December 19, a report said.

A US judge granted Louie Mar Gangcuangco's request for accelerated rehabilitation, a pretrial program for people accused of nonviolent crimes.

The Connecticut Post reported that Gangcuangco did not plead guilty to 4th-degree sexual assault charges against him.

With the one-year probation, there's a chance for Gangcuangco's original charges to be dismissed if he commits no other crimes during the probationary period.

According to the police, Gangcuangco was accused in 2016 of sexually assaulting a patient who went to get a heart exam at the Bridgeport Hospital.



Gangcuangco, who worked as a physician at the hospital, allegedly grabbed the patient's genitals and pinched his nipples, then later on called him up to invite him for dinner.

Both the case's prosecutor and the victim did not oppose Gangcuangco's probation program.

"I'm just not convinced he is remorseful," the Connecticut Post quoted the victim as saying during the hearing.

He added, "He had no permission, he shouldn't have done it and I just hope he doesn't do it again."

Gangcuangco's lawyer Sean Barrett said the doctor lost his job at Bridgeport Hospital because of the charges. He is set to return to the Philippines after his visa expired. – Rappler.com