Published 6:37 PM, December 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said on Wednesday, December 20, it has ruled on the "sufficiency" of a plea for recall elections against San Juan City Mayor Guia Gomez.

Comelec Spokesman James Jimenez confirmed this in a statement Wednesday, but refused to disclose the particular findings of the poll body.

"The Commission en banc has ruled on the sufficiency of the recall petition against San Juan City Mayor Guia Gomez. However, a 3-day period for the filing of motions for reconsideration has been given to the parties," Jimenez said.

"Further announcements will be made, after the resolution of any such motion, or the expiration of the said period, whichever comes later," Jimenez added.

The Comelec spokesman also clarified: "To be clear, a finding on the sufficiency has been made; I cannot confirm or deny what the finding was, so as not to preempt the parties filing their respective motions for reconsideration if they so wish."

This comes after supporters of former San Juan vice mayor Francis Zamora filed a recall petition against Gomez before the Comelec on May 17.

Zamora lost to Gomez in the 2016 elections by a little more than a thousand votes. He had already filed an election protest with the Comelec, but said that the process was taking too long.

The recall process begins with the collection of signatures from supporters of the recall petition. Upon reaching a sufficient number of signatures, the petitioners should formally file the recall petition before the Comelec. (READ: FAST FACTS: The recall process)

The poll body would verify the signatures and, once the petition is determined as sufficient in form and substance, set a date for the recall election. – with reports from Rambo Talabong/Rappler.com