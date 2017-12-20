Counsellor Sun Yi of the Chinese embassy in the Philippines turns over the humanitarian aid to the Philippine Red Cross

Published 8:30 PM, December 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Chinese government on Wednesday, December 20, donated $100,000 or P5.1 million for those affected by Tropical Depression Urduja (Kai-tak), which battered Eastern Visayas as a tropical storm.

Counsellor Sun Yi of the Chinese embassy in the Philippines, on behalf of the Red Cross Society of China, turned over the humanitarian aid to Philippine Red Cross (PRC) secretary general Oscar Palabyab.

According to a statement from the Chinese embassy, "the Chinese side looks forward to the aid lending more strength to the disaster relief efforts" of the Philippines.

Palabyab, on behalf of PRC chairman Senator Richard Gordon, expressed gratitude to China.

Palabyab was quoted as saying that the Chinese "has always been the first to respond and extend helping hands whenever the Philippines and its people are in difficulties."

Bilateral ties between the two nations improved under President Rodrigo Duterte, who opted to set aside the Philippines' landmark victory over the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea), in exchange for China's financial assistance and economic support.

At least 41 people were killed while 45 others are missing due to floods and landslides caused by Urduja. A day after Urduja left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the country is dealing with another tropical cyclone – Vinta. – Rappler.com