President Rodrigo Duterte's order removing Development Academy of the Philippines President Elba Cruz comes over a week after the employees complained to Malacañang

Published 10:40 PM, December 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Employees of the Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP) on Wednesday, December 20, hailed President Rodrigo Duterte's order to remove their president as the "best Christmas gift" they can receive.

In a statement, the DAP Personnel Association (Dapper) thanked Duterte for "finally terminating" Elba Cruz from her post.

Over a week ago, Dapper had urged Duterte to fire Cruz over "questionable moves" and her alleged lack of "knowledge, temperament, and behavior" necessary to lead a government institution.

The group accused Cruz of unauthorized organizational restructuring of the DAP, violations of Civil Service Commission (CSC) rules, continuous threats of mass termination against employees, and frequent foreign travels.

In a letter dated December 18, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea had informed Cruz of her termination.

"Considering that your Term of Office expired on 30 June 2017 and that you have been serving the DAP Board in a holdover capacity, we now wish to inform you that, upon instructions of the President, your service in such holdover status is hereby discontinued effective immediately," the letter reads.

Dapper said Cruz should be replaced by someone "who fully understands the dynamics of governance and has the compassion for the welfare of employee-civil servants."

Cruz was first appointed by Duterte as a member of the DAP Board of Trustees back in March. She later replaced Antonio Kalaw Jr, who had held the position since 2006, as president. – Rappler.com