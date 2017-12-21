The affected funds will be used for free tuition and salary hikes for soldiers and policemen, says House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez

Published 11:46 AM, December 21, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez on Thursday, December 21, confirmed that allocations for the districts of several lawmakers, including some from the opposition, had been slashed from the 2018 budget.

Alvarez defended this move.

"The funds slashed from some projects of the opposition and even those in the supermajority have been re-allocated to free college education in state universities and colleges and to augment the salaries and benefits of our men and women in uniform who are on the frontlines of the government's war against terrorism and criminality," Alvarez said in a statement.

Alvarez's statement was released a day after it was first reported that House members – those from independent opposition blocs and even the supermajority – found their district allocations slashed in the recently signed 2018 budget.

The final list of districts affected by the last-minute reallocation of funds has not yet been made available, since the final version of the General Appropriations Act (GAA) for 2018, as approved by the bicameral conference committee and signed by President Rodrigo Duterte, has yet to be made public.

But among those affected are reportedly district legislators belonging to the "Magnificent 7," an independent bloc composed of Liberal Party (LP) members and allies representing both party-list organizations and districts. Also affected were several LP members who are part of the Alvarez-led "supermajority."

Quezon City 6th District Representative Jose Christopher Belmonte, Dinagat Representative Kaka Bag-ao, Quezon City 3rd District Representative Jorge Banal, and Cavite 1st District Representative Gerald Francis Abaya, all LP members in the supermajority, were among those who apparently saw cuts in their district budgets.

The total amounts of cuts and the specific projects that were either defunded or saw reduced funds remain unclear.

Taking swipe at Makabayan

It was Albay 1st District Representative Ecdel Lagman who first went public with the allegation that some 24 legislators who were dissenters in the House saw their funds slashed in the 2018.

Lagman did not name the legislators, but sources in the House earlier divulged to media the identities of the legislators whose district were affected.

Alvarez made a subtle swipe at Lagman, among his most vocal critics, in the statement.

"Also, let me point out that Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, a leader of the opposition in Congress, has projects worth a total of P3.8 billion in his district. We would be very happy to hear from him where this huge funding has gone," he said.

Allocations for projects in districts – particularly involving infrastructure – appear as line items in the 2018 budget, following a scandal years back involving the pocketing of legislators' "pork barrel." Lump sums in the budget have been removed, or should no longer be there, although some legislators claim the legislators' pork still appear in the budget.

Another independent bloc in the House, the progressive Makabayan bloc, had earlier denied funds from their projects were slashed because, in the first, place, they do not get funding from Congress.

Alvarez confirmed as much, and even took a swipe at the bloc.

The House Speaker questioned how members of the Makabayan bloc funded their projects and posited that the funds may come from the "revolutionary taxation" imposed by communist rebels on some communities.

"We have not heard from the Makabayan bloc a clear and unequivocal condemnation of revolutionary taxation, leading us to suspect that they either directly or indirectly benefit from it," he said.

The Makabayan bloc, composed of 7 legislators representing progressive groups, was once part of Alvarez’ supermajority but later bolted it, citing differences with the administration. – Rappler.com